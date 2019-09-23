Home World

Iraq to join China's Belt and Road project

The Belt and Road Initiative is a massive global network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks spanning Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, which will see trillions invested in new infr

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, right, and Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi attend a signature ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday Sept. 23, 2019.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, right, and Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi attend a signature ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday Sept. 23, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Iraq will join China's signature "Belt and Road" infrastructure investment project, the country's prime minister said Monday in Beijing.

Adel Abdel Mahdi made the announcement in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit.

"Iraq has gone through war and civil strife and is grateful to China for its valuable support," said Mahdi, in comments broadcast on Chinese state media outlet CCTV.

"Iraq is willing to work together in the 'One Belt, One Road' framework," he added.

Xi said that the two countries would cooperate on oil and infrastructure projects.

"China would like, from a new starting point together with Iraq, to push forward the China-Iraq strategic partnership," said Xi.

ALSO READ | China's 'Belt and Road' risks Paris climate goals: Analysis

Trade last year between China and Iraq was more than $30 billion, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Beijing is Baghdad's biggest trade partner, while Iraq is China's second-biggest oil supplier.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a massive global network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks spanning Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, which will see trillions invested in new infrastructure.

It has faced criticism for swaddling poor nations with crippling debt and been eyed with suspicion by Washington, which sees it as an attempt by China to grow its influence in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iraq China Belt and road project BRI China BRI Iraq China relations China Iraq relations China Iraq ties Iraq China ties
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp