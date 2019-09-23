Home World

PM Modi highlights corporate tax reduction, calls for investment in India at `Howdy Modi' event

The Prime Minister said India was striving to become a USD 5 trillion dollar economy and the government was laying thrust on boosting infrastructure, investment and exports.

Published: 23rd September 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

India prime minister Narendra Modi

India prime minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the crowd as he takes the stage during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HOUSTON: Pitching India as an attractive investment destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that norms on single-brand retail had been eased, coal mining and contract manufacturing were open for 100 per cent FDI investment and "big" reduction in corporate tax will make India more globally competitive.

He said CEOs of energy companies, whom he met yesterday, were "very enthusiastic" about government's recent decision to reduce corporate tax.

Addressing a large gathering of Indian American community at `Howdy Modi' event here in the presence of the US President Donald Trump, Modi said India was not deferring challenges but confronting them.

"India today is not laying stress on incremental change but the complete solution of problems. All the things that looked impossible, India is making them possible," he said.

He said the feedback from the oil company CEOs was that reduction in corporate tax has sent a positive message not only in India but among the global community.

"We have relaxed norms of single-brand FDI retail. In coal mining and contract manufacturing, there can be 100 per cent foreign investment. I met energy company CEOs yesterday. The decision by India to make a big reduction in corporate tax, they were very enthusiastic about it. Their feedback is that reduction in corporate tax has sent a positive message not only in India but among the global community. The decision will make India more globally competitive."

The Prime Minister said India was striving to become a USD 5 trillion dollar economy and the government was laying thrust on boosting infrastructure, investment and exports.

"We are moving forward by creating a people-friendly, development-friendly and investment-friendly atmosphere," he said, adding that the country will spend USD 1.3 trillion on boosting infrastructure.

The Prime Minister said that the country has seen an average growth rate of 7.5 per cent over the last five years despite global uncertainties and this has never happened before.

He said there was an atmosphere of low inflation, low fiscal deficit and growth and India had emerged as one of the best FDI destinations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi FDI corporate tax Indian American community Howdy Modi FDI investment FDI retail
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp