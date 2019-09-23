Home World

Sikh devotees gather in Kartarpur for 480th death anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

The pilgrims were also taken for a tour of Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kartarpur corridor

Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LAHORE: Sikh devotees from around the world worshipped at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur to mark the end of the three-day rituals of the 480th death anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, according to a media report.

The pilgrims were also taken for a tour of Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, The Express Tribune reported.

Sikh devotees from across the globe, including 145 pilgrims from Canada and different European countries, and from several places in Pakistan congregated at the gurdwara on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Amarinder demands withdrawal of Pakistan's 'jizya' on Kartarpur visitors

The Kartarpur corridor will be opened in November to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The festivities will start from November 7 and continue till November 15, the news report said.

Project Director Atif Majid last week said that so far 86 per cent of the work on the corridor has been completed and it will be opened on November 9.

ALSO READ: Houston's Sikh community thanks PM Modi for Kartarpur corridor, other decisions

The pilgrims were also apprised on the transportation facilities for the corridor.

PSGPC chief Sardar Satwant Singh said, We have been waiting for this moment for the last 72 years and its finally here, he said.

He said that the corridor would bring peace and Sikhs will always be grateful to the Pakistani government for facilitating pilgrims.

In a major initiative last November, both India and Pakistan agreed to set up the Kartarpur corridor to link the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi River, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Pakistan Pakistani sikhs Kartarpur corridor Guru Nanak Dev Guru Nanak Dev 480th death anniversary
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp