'Completely baseless': Pakistan trashes Bipin Rawat's claims of Balakot terror camp being reactivated

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "completely baseless" the Indian Army chief's statement on the reactivation of terror camp in Balakot that was destroyed by the IAF earlier this year.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat in Chennai on Monday said Pakistan has reactivated the Balakot terror camp very recently and about 500 infiltrators were waiting to sneak into India.

The response to the terror camp getting functional again may go beyond India's previous response by way of an airstrike in February, he told reporters here at the Officers Training Academy in the Tamil Nadu capital Chennai.

"Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. This shows that Balakot has been affected, it had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated. It highlights some action was taken by the Indian Air Force at Balakot and now they have got the people back there," he said.

"We will keep the enemy guessing and this time. Why repeat (Balakot). We may go beyond that," Rawat added.

ALSO READ | Army was ready for conventional war with Pakistan in run-up to Balakot strikes: Sources

The Indian Army Chief's statement on the reactivation of terror camp in Balakot is "completely baseless", the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Army General also alleged that terrorists were trying to create a facade of a lockdown and that all restrictions would be eased gradually.

"There is a communication breakdown between terrorists in the Kashmir Valley and their handlers in Pakistan but there is no communication breakdown between people to people", he said.

The allegation of "infiltration" from Pakistan reflects "a desperate attempt" of India to divert international attention from the "humanitarian crisis" in Jammu and Kashmir, it said, adding that New Delhi will not "succeed in misleading the world community through these diversionary tactics".

ALSO READ | Balakot strikes lessons: India needs to upgrade its fighter fleet, gain tech advantage

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter" and asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

On February 27 this year, IAF fighters flew deep into Pakistan to bomb a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror facility at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The action came after the February 14 suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, which killed over 40 CRPF personnel.

Since then tensions between India and Pakistan had escalated.

(With ENS Inputs)