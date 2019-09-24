Home World

PM Modi holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines on UNGA session

PM Narendra Modi meets Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad

PM Narendra Modi meets Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad (File Photo | PTI)

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session here on Monday, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

The prime minister arrived here on Sunday night to participate in the 74th session of the UNGA, after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 people belonging to the Indian diaspora at a mega community event, which was also addressed by US President Donald Trump.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Modi interacted with a number of heads of state, including Merkel, Conte, bin Hamad, Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

The prime minister discussed strengthening bilateral ties with the Italian president, particularly in the field of trade and investment, as also cooperation in the defence sector. India and Italy will continue working together for better trade and cultural relations, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

During Modi's meeting with bin Hamad, both leaders reviewed the full range of ties between India and Qatar. The Emir of Qatar also talked about the prime minister's efforts to make Yoga popular globally.

With the Maldivian president, Modi discussed progress on development partnership and cooperation in climate change.

Modi also met with Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of UNICEF, and underlined the efforts made by his government towards the health and nutrition of the children of India.

With President of Namibia, Modi discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also had several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Iran, Cote de Ivore, Guayana, Bulgaria, Turkey, Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Equatorial Guinea, and the UAE.

He also had a meeting with the US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

