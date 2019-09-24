Donald Trump meets PM Modi, says trade deal with India soon

By PTI

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session and discussed with him bilateral ties.

"We are doing very well. I think very soon we will have a trade deal," Trump told reporters here when asked if there is any trade deal is expected in the talks between India and the US while PM Modi said that President Trump was a good friend of India.

The meeting comes two days after both leaders were together at the 'Howdy, Modi' mega event in Houston during which they addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

The two leaders met for the fourth time in as many months.

PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @realDonaldTrump meet on the sidelines of the @UN session in New York. This comes days after both leaders were together at the #HowdyModi programme in Houston. pic.twitter.com/fgNd5eX7WN — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2019

