Home World

Terrorism sustained through financial, political, moral support from some states: India

Underscoring the value India attaches to its membership of the CICA, he said New Delhi wishes to see the grouping evolve as a vital forum for shaping a secure and developed Asia.

Published: 24th September 2019 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan. (Photo | Twitter/ @VMBJP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Terrorism has been sustained through financial, political and moral support from some states, India told a meeting of the inter-governmental forum Monday, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan raised India's concerns over the growing scourge of terrorism during the informal meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) Ministers for Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session.

"Terrorism is a scourge that afflicts member countries of the CICA and others. It has been sustained through financial, political and moral support of some States," he said, without naming any country.

Noting that organisations such as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are engaged in maintaining integrity of the international financial system in Asia for combating terror financing, Muraleedharan said members of the CICA must continue to support the FATF in its endeavours.

"We also seek your support on an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, as proposed by India," he added.

ALSO READ | PM Modi slams Pakistan, says time for a decisive battle against terrorism

Muraleedharan further said that India supports inclusive and consensus-based multilateral cooperation.

"India's policies of Think West, Act East, Security and Growth for All, and its vision of Indo-Pacific are a reflection of our commitment to partner with countries of Asia in our collective endeavour to make the 21st century a century of Asia.

Underscoring the value India attaches to its membership of the CICA, he said New Delhi wishes to see the grouping evolve as a vital forum for shaping a secure and developed Asia.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Terrorism V Muraleedharan Global Terrorism
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp