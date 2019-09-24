Home World

Time for 'puppet' Imran Khan to go, Bilawal Bhutto tells Pakistan Army

Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 when the accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

Published: 24th September 2019 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday warned the country's powerful military establishment to send its 'selected' Prime Minister Imran Khan 'home' by January or face massive protests.

Bilawal, 31, said the government can arrest political workers, censor the media but can't hide its incompetence of "epic proportions" that has wreaked havoc on the country's economy, foreign policy and the federation.

"Time for puppets to go. Either selectors and allies act now or by the new year, the people will kick all puppets out," Bilawal said in a tweet.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party will never compromise the democratic, human, and economic rights of the people.

Bilawal in March also had called Khan a puppet.

Talking to reporters early in the day, Bilawal said, "Those who brought this highly incompetent prime minister, better remove him by January next, otherwise the PPP workers will gather in huge numbers in Rawalpindi where the founder of PPP and former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was hanged, former premier Benzir Bhutto was assassinated and the PPP's incumbent leadership (including former president Asif Ali Zardari) was imprisoned," he said.

ALSO READ | Pakistan committed 'biggest blunder' by joining US war on terror: Imran Khan

The general headquarters of the Pakistan army is in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the PPP has asked the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to convene a multi-party conference to discuss the possibility of launching a full-fledged, anti-government protest campaign under the joint opposition platform.

Another mainstream opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has decided in principle to join the "Azadi March" of JUI-F.

The date of the protest has not been finalised.

A PML-N leader, who did not wish to be named, said in a recent meeting in jail former prime minister Nawaz Sharif told the PML-N president and his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif to get the entire party behind the protest and also contact the PPP in this regard.

Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 when the accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

Earlier, president of JUI-F Maulana Fazlhad had warned the Pakistani prime minister to step down by August 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran khan Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan Army
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp