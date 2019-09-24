Home World

'Where do you find reporters like these?' Trump asks Imran Khan at joint press meet

President Trump met PM Khan on the sidelines of the UNGA where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, the Kashmir issue and the faltering Afghan peace process.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump meets with Pakistani PM Imran Khan.

President Donald Trump meets with Pakistani PM Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Donald Trump's dislike for journalists is well-known and this was quite evident when he encountered a bunch of aggressive Pakistani reporters who pressed him on Kashmir, forcing the US President to ask PM Imran Khan, "Where do you find reporters like these?"

President Trump met Prime Minister Khan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday and the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, the Kashmir issue and the faltering Afghan peace process.

ALSO READ | Pakistan committed 'biggest blunder' by joining US war on terror: Imran Khan

During the joint press interaction, the Pakistani media, angered by India's revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, posed a volley of questions to Trump on the situation in the Valley.

When a Pakistani journalist asked Trump about the situation in Kashmir, the president mocked him by asking him whether he was a member of Khan's team.

"Are you from his (Imran Khan) team? You are making a statement, not asking a question, the US President said, snubbing him.

The Pakistani journalist again pressed Trump about the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir to which Trump turned towards Khan and asked him, "Where do you find reporters like these?".

While Trump took a swipe at the Pakistani journalist, a squirming Prime Minister Khan was seen counting his tasbih (string of beads used by Muslims while praying).

Trump has a history of accusing media outlets of "fake news".

On September 2, he tweeted, "The good news is that we are winning. Our real opponent is not the Democrats, or the dwindling number of Republicans that lost their way and got left behind, our primary opponent is the Fake News Media.

In the history of our Country, they have never been so bad!"

