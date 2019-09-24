Home World

World leaders gather at UNGA meet to grapple with climate change, Middle East unrest

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will open the General Assembly proceedings with a 'state of the world' speech.

Published: 24th September 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations headquarters

United Nations headquarters (File Photo)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Navigating a troubled era's choppy waters, world leaders gather for their annual meeting at the United Nations on Tuesday to grapple with climate change, regional conflicts and a dispute in the Middle East that could ripple across the entire planet.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will open the General Assembly proceedings with a "state of the world" speech.

He'll be followed immediately by the traditional first speaker  Brazil, represented by its new president, Jair Bolsonaro  and the United States, represented by President Donald Trump.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump out to square America First with united front on Iran at UNGA

The United Nations, designed to promote a multilateral world, has struggled in the face of increasing unilateralism by the United States and other nations that favour going it alone over the brand of collaboration that the global body advocates.

The event unfolds against the backdrop of flaring tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, backed by its longtime supporter, the United States.

The Saudis say Iran was responsible for an attack earlier this month on two oil facilities, which Iran denies.

ALSO READ: Developmental agenda, not Kashmir to be PM Modi's focus at UNGA

The Trump administration, no fan of the Iranian government, has been engaged in an escalating series of harsh words and threats with Tehran.

The U.S. has imposed increasingly crippling sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is in New York, is scheduled to address world leaders on Wednesday.

This year's General Assembly session, which starts Tuesday and ends Sept. 30, has attracted world leaders from 136 of the 193 U.N. member nations.

That large turnout reflects a growing global focus on addressing climate change and the perilous state of peace and security.

ALSO READ: Brexit, climate change on Boris Johnson's UNGA agenda

Other countries will be represented by ministers and vice presidents  except for Afghanistan, whose leaders are in a hotly contested presidential campaign ahead of September 28 elections, and North Korea, which downgraded its representation from a minister to, likely, its UN ambassador.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled plans to attend and are sending ministers.

Last week, Guterres repeated warnings that "tensions are boiling over." The world, he said, "is at a critical moment on several fronts  the climate emergency, rising inequality, an increase in hatred and intolerance as well as an alarming number of peace and security challenges."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNGA meet UNGA climate change UNGA Modi UNGA
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp