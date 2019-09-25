Home World

74th UNGA Summit: PM Modi meets with leaders of Pacific Island countries in New York 

This was the first time the prime minister met leaders of the Pacific Islands Developing States (PSIDS) in a plurilateral format, MEA said.

Published: 25th September 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks while meeting President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. | (Photo | AP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks while meeting President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with leaders of the Pacific Island countries on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session here on Wednesday and demonstrated India's commitment to advancing their development priorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

This was the first time the prime minister met leaders of the Pacific Islands Developing States (PSIDS) in a plurilateral format, it added.

A release issued by the MEA said the meeting was attended by the heads of delegations of Fiji, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Nauru, Republic of Palau, Independent State of Papua New Guinea, The Independent State of Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kingdom of Tonga, Tuvalu and Republic of Vanuatu.

The leaders deliberated on a wide range of issues, including sharing of development experiences for attainment of sustainable development goals (SDGs), enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, joining the newly-launched Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, capacity building, implementation of projects under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and a roadmap for future India-PSIDS cooperation, it added.

"India's relationship with Pacific Island nations has deepened with the evolution of Act East Policy, resulting in the setting up of the action-oriented Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC)," the release said During the first and second editions of the FIPIC summits in Fiji (2015) and Jaipur (2016), Modi had articulated India's desire to be a close partner of the Pacific Island nations and its readiness to work closely to advance their developmental agenda, it added.

During Wednesday's meeting, the prime minister emphasised that India and the PSIDS had shared values and a shared future, and highlighted the need for development policies to be inclusive and sustainable to reduce inequality and contribute to empowerment and improvement of the quality of people's lives, according to the release.

He said India was equally committed to tackle the impact of climate change and supported the efforts of the PSIDS to achieve their developmental goals through necessary developmental and technical assistance.

Modi underlined the reality of climate change and called for increasing the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix to mitigate many adverse effects of climate change, the release said.

Expressing India's readiness to share its experiences in developing alternate energy, he voiced satisfaction as many countries from the region had joined the International Solar Alliance and invited others to join this initiative.

The prime minister also invited leaders of the PSIDS to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

"In the spirit of his fundamental Mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas' (together with all, for the development of all and with the trust of all) PM Modi announced allocation of USD 12 million grant (USD 1 million to each PSIDS) towards implementation of high impact developmental project in the area of their choice.

"In addition, a concessional Line of Credit of USD 150 Million which can be availed by the PSIDS for undertaking solar, renewable energy and climate-related projects based on each country's requirement was announced," the release said.

Reaffirming his commitment to providing developmental assistance for capacity building, the prime minister proposed to depute technical experts to provide training and offered to organise specialised courses also under the ITEC programme in priority areas identified by the partner countries, including training of diplomats from the Pacific Island nations at the Foreign Service Institute, it added.

In the health sector, Modi offered to organise a Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in a Pacific regional hub under the "India for Humanity" programme.

"To further enhance people-to-people contact, PM announced a Distinguished Visitors Programme under which eminent persons from these countries can visit India. India would also welcome the visit of a Parliamentarian delegation from the PICs to India."

"To continue High-Level engagement, PM extended an invitation to all the leaders for the 3rd FIPIC Summit to be held in Port Moresby in the first half of 2020," the release issued by the MEA said.

It added that the leaders of the PSIDS welcomed the initiatives proposed by the prime minister to strengthen engagement and cooperation between the two sides and reassured full support from their respective governments.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi United Nations General Assembly Pacific Islands Developing States
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp