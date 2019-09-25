Home World

Australian government body announces Rs 3.32 crore grant to promote stronger ties with India

The AIC, to build understanding between the two nations, would allocate grant of Rs 3.32 crore to two Australian universities which will conduct projects in collaboration with Indian organizations.

Published: 25th September 2019 03:15 PM

By PTI

MELBOURNE: In a bid to further promote stronger ties with India, an Australian government body has announced a grant of Rs 3.32 crore to 11 new projects that include workshops on woman social entrepreneurs and an innovative programme on school children.

The Australia India Council (AIC), a government body to build awareness and understanding between the people and institutions of the two sides, would allocate the grant of 689,000 Australian dollars (Rs 3,32,18,374) to the Western Sydney University (WSU) and the Australian National University (ANU), which will conduct the projects in collaboration with Indian organisations.

Announcing the grant last week, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said, "I announce this year's Australia India Council (AIC) grant recipients for projects which will build new innovative linkages and provide sustainable collaborations between Australia and India."

The WSU will hold a series of workshops for Australian and Indian women social entrepreneurs on innovative and sustainable social business models, while the ANU will facilitate an Indian version of its Young Persons' Plan for the Planet programme, which will educate, connect and empower school students to collaborate internationally on delivering the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The ANU will also organise a three-day OzAsia Festival, in collaboration with the Jaipur Literature Festival, in Adelaide to celebrate the heritage of India through stories.

The Genesis Horticultural Services also won the grant to work with Indian experts to set up an Australian Horticulture Centre of Excellence in India to provide training services in hydroponics.

