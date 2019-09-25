Chinese relatives marry, divorce each other 23 times to avail government home scheme

Home World

Published: 25th September 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By PTI

BEIJING: Eleven Chinese relatives married and divorced each other 23 times within a month to obtain apartments given out by the state, Chinese media reported.

The family came up with the scheme after officials offered 40-square-metre apartments to residents living in an area where homes were demolished, as part of a development project in eastern Zhejiang province.

The ploy started when a man named Pan re-married his ex-wife Shi, according to the state-run Global Times on Tuesday.

They decided to tie the knot again on March 6 because Shi was registered as a resident of the local village, a paper needed to win a free apartment.

Six days later, they divorced. Shi had obtained his residency permit. The experience didn't leave him with cold feet.

Within 15 days, he had married and divorced his sister-in-law -- and her sister. His ex-wife, meanwhile, found another ex-husband to marry.

Cousins, brothers and sisters got into the act for a total of 23 weddings and divorces, according to the Global Times.

The suspects expressed regret for their actions, the newspaper said. Police have opened an investigation.

