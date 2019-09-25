Home World

Four bodies recovered from crashed Indonesia cargo plane

Local authorities declared the plane, carrying three crew, a police officer and 1.7 tonnes of rice, missing after it failed to land hours after taking off.

Published: 25th September 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

forest, afforestation

An Indonesian cargo plane went missing in the jungles of Papua. (File Photo |EPS)

By AFP

TIMIKA: The bodies of four passengers on an Indonesian cargo plane that went missing in the jungles of Papua a week ago have been recovered, the search and rescue agency said Wednesday.

The DHC-6 Twin Otter took off from the city of Timika for a short flight to Ilaga, a mountainous region in the remote eastern province of Papua.

Local authorities declared the plane, carrying three crew, a police officer and 1.7 tonnes of rice, missing after it failed to land hours after taking off.

On Wednesday, the search and rescue agency said four bodies were discovered near the wreckage of the small plane.

"The location was difficult to reach because of the dangerous terrain, but thankfully we managed to recover the victims' bodies," Budi Purnomo of the national search and rescue agency told reporters.

Indonesia relies heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands but mountainous Papua is a particularly difficult area to reach.

The Southeast Asian archipelago has a poor aviation safety record and Papua is covered in mountainous terrain with frequent poor weather.

In June, a military helicopter with 12 people on board lost contact just minutes after it took off from a remote part of Papua.

The remains of the aircraft have yet to be found.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indonesia Indonesia Cargo Plane
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp