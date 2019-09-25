Home World

Hindu lawmaker in Pakistan asks Trump to take back his remarks on 'Islamic terrorism'

Published: 25th September 2019 09:52 AM

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Hindu lawmaker from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has written a letter to US President Donald Trump and asked him to take back his comments about "Islamic terrorism", saying terrorism has no religion and attributing it to any faith is very regrettable.

Trump while addressing a gathering of Indian-Americans in Houston along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism and said border security is vital to both America and India as he emphasised on bolstering further the Indo-US security relationship.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that the Trump's statement is very worrisome for every human being who believes in interfaith harmony, serving humanity and respect of all religions.

He said that terrorism has no religion, and attributing such a curse to the religion is in fact very regrettable.

"I am deeply shocked by the news reports in which you tried to link terrorism with Islam, and the purpose of writing this letter is to record my protest in this regard," Vankwani, also the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council, wrote in the letter.

Trump's statement also resulted into hurting sentiments of billions of people, belonging to all religions who resides across the globe, Vankwani said.

"It is worth to note that all religions, either Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism or any other, forbid killing of innocent people, and urge strict punishment against culprits," he said.

"Therefore, being Pakistani citizen, I believe that your statement is very painful for entire Pakistani nation," he said.

"Being the country head of only Super Power, heavy responsibilities lie on your shoulders to resolve conflicts for the sake of world peace," Vankwani said.

"It is therefore my sincere request to kindly take your words back and play your neutral role to resolve all worldly conflicts peacefully without any bias or prejudice. Otherwise, I am afraid that your statement would actually empower some extremist elements to carry on their agenda of hatred and violence against innocent people in the name of religion," Vankwani concluded.

