Indian national, 11 others arrested in Nepal for financial fraud

According to the police, the preliminary investigation shows that a sum of Rs 47,396,000 was stolen from Agricultural Development Bank.

Published: 25th September 2019 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 09:14 PM

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Twelve people, including an Indian man, have been arrested in Nepal for their alleged involvement in a multi-million rupees bank hacking racket run by a Mumbai-based foreign national, police here said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Crime Division, Kathmandu, a foreign national residing in India had been planning, for a considerable time, to steal billions of rupees from various banks and financial institutions of Nepal through hacking.

Peter, also known as Kale, currently residing in Mumbai, has been involved in masterminding a huge financial fraud racket by using Nepali nationals, according to a statement issued by Nepal Police.

Twelve persons have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the case. 

Shubankar Panja, 30, a resident of Kolkata, is among the arrested persons.

A special investigation team from the Metropolitan Crime Division has arrested these persons from various areas within and outside the Kathmandu Valley.

They were found involved in stealing the money through the process of "credential hacking" from various banks and financial institutions, including Agricultural Development Bank and Panas Remit, among others.



Similarly, a sum of Rs 1,200,000 was stolen from Panas Remit in New Baneshwar.

Further investigation is underway to determine the total amount of money hacked.

Police have initiated further investigation into the case.

