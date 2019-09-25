Home World

Japan launches biggest cargo spaceship to space station

The spaceship will deliver about 5.3 tonnes of supplies to astronauts at the ISS, including fresh food and water as well as batteries and devices needed for experiments. 

Published: 25th September 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Japan's HTV-8 cargo craft blasted off today with over four tons of gear to the resupply the ISS.

Japan's HTV-8 cargo craft blasted off today with over four tons of gear to the resupply the ISS. (Photo | @Space_Station, Twitter)

By AFP

Japan on Wednesday launched an unmanned spacecraft towards the International Space Station, the operator said, after a fire early this month delayed the mission.

The H-2B rocket lifted off at 1:05 am local time (1605 GMT Tuesday) with cargo vessel Kounotori8, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on its website.

The launch took place from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan.

"As planned, the payload separated from the launch vehicle" about 15 minutes later, Mitsubishi Heavy said.

The International Space Station tweeted that the HTV-8 Cargo craft from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is safely in orbit and on its way to the International Space Station. 

A pre-dawn fire on September 11 delayed the launch from Tanegashima island. 

Public broadcaster NHK cited Mitsubishi Heavy as saying the fire was likely ignited by static electricity generated when liquid oxygen from the rocket came into contact with heat-resistant material on the launchpad.

The material was covered with aluminium sheets to prevent a recurrence, NHK said.

Kounotori8, meaning "white stork" in Japanese, intends to deliver about 5.3 tonnes of supplies to astronauts at the ISS, including fresh food and water as well as batteries and devices needed for experiments.

In a promotional movie on its website Japan's space agency, JAXA, touts the Kounotori8 as "the world's biggest transport space ship".

Japan has launched other cargo missions to the ISS over the past decade.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H-2B JAXA Kounotori8 ISS cargo spaceship space station HTV-8 Cargo craft
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp