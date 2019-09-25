Home World

Maryam Nawaz sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in corruption case

Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand on Wednesday by an accountability court here in a money laundering case.

Lahore Accountability Court judge Ameer Khan rejected the plea of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking further extension to her physical remand.

After the court order, Maryam was shifted to the Kot Lakhpat jail here where her father is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case.

The father-daughter duo are now lodged in the same jail.

The 45-year-old PML-N vice president was arrested from the Kot Lakhpat jail on August 8 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case when she was on her way back from visiting her father.

The NAB has accused the Sharif family of using the CSM for money laundering and availing millions of rupees in subsidy without actually exporting sugar.

The court also sent Sharif's nephew Yousuf Abbas to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the money laundering case.

