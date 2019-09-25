Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's top aide receives flak for her insensitive comments on earthquake

Remarks of the Special Assistant to the PM on Information brought a roar of laughter from the audience, but the comment went viral on social media where she was flayed for showing insensitivity.

Published: 25th September 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan (Photo | Official account, Twitter)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A senior aide to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan was trolled on social media for her insensitive remarks about the earthquake that claimed at least 30 lives.

A powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and several cities in the country, killing at least 30 people and injuring over 452 others.

Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan made light of the sufferings caused by the tremor by saying that it showed, the "change" brought by the Khan's government was being felt down below in the earth.

Khan came to power last year by trumpeting the slogan of "change" and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and supporters reject most of the criticism against his policies as aftershocks of "change".

Awan towards the end of her speech at a function on Tuesday smilingly said that the tremor was a sign that when any "change" takes place, there will be restlessness.

"This restiveness is a sign of change that the earth has also taken a turn. Maybe this early change (Khan's government) is also not acceptable to it," she said.

Her remarks brought a roar of laughter from the audience, but the comment went viral on social media where she was flayed for showing insensitivity.

"Shameful remarks of information minister Fardous Ashiq on earthquake disaster. Clowns jokers and Morons!" tweeted someone registered as Marco Polo.

Here is another comment by a Pakistan politician on Minister Fardous Ashiq's comment.

Her colleague and minister for human rights Shireen Mazari tried to control the damage by saying that the remarks did not reflect the official policy.

"The Information SAPM's remarks on the earthquake were insensitive, absolutely inappropriate and most certainly had nothing to do with govt viewpoint. Human suffering can never be made light of," Mazari tweeted.

Awan also realised the mistake and tried to rectify it later on.

But said that her statement was distorted and taken out of context.

I tried to give courage to the audience in the context of social media, but it was given a "wrong colour and circulated on the media, which I condemn," she said.

The epicentre of the powerful earthquake, which occurred at around 4 pm on Tuesday at a depth of only 10 kilometres, was near Mirpur city in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), roughly 20 kilometers north of Jhelum in Punjab, according to the US Geological Survey.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan earthquake Imran Khan Firdous Ashiq Awan
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp