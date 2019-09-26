India, Belgium for early conclusion of negotiations on investment and trade agreement

Home World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Belgium Charles Michel agreed to intensify their efforts on early conclusion of negotiations on the bilateral investment.

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Belgium Charles Michel agreed to intensify their efforts on early conclusion of negotiations on the bilateral investment and trade agreement and enhance closer cooperation on counter-terrorism, multilateral institutions and migration and mobility.

The two leaders met on the margins of 74th Session of UN General Assembly here Wednesday.

Modi congratulated Michel on his election as the President of the European Council.

"The two leaders discussed intensification of strategic and security relations between India and the EU and agreed to intensify their efforts on early conclusion of negotiations on the bilateral investment and trade agreement, connectivity, closer cooperation on counter-terrorism, multilateral institutions, and migration and mobility," an official press release said.

The two leaders also agreed that the 15th India-EU Summit should be held at an early date.

"Both leaders reviewed the excellent relations between India and Belgium and the follow up decisions taken during the visit of His Majesty the King of Belgium to India in 2017," the release said.

