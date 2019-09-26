Home World

Iran leader says Europe untrustworthy, condemns 'hostility' 

A landmark 2015 deal that put curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief has been on life support since May last year, whenTrump withdrew the US from it and reimposed them.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (File photo | AP)

By PTI

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader accused European governments of "hostility" Thursday, saying their actions showed they cannot be trusted.

"The Europeans present themselves as mediators and say many things, but they are all hollow," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement on his official website.

"The countries which hold up the flag of hostility towards the Islamic system should not be trusted, principally America but some of these European countries as well, as they have a clear hostility towards the Iranian nation."

A landmark 2015 deal that put curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief has been on life support since May last year when President Donald Trump withdrew the US from it and reimposed sanctions.

ALSO READ: Beijing slams US sanctions on Chinese firms over Iran oil

The remaining parties to the deal with Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, have tried to salvage the accord, but Tehran has repeatedly accused Europe of not doing enough.

"The very people who did the negotiations now say that the Europeans have not acted on any of their commitments, and this is the strongest reason not to trust them over anything," Khamenei said.

His remarks follow a failed European push led by French President Emmanuel Macron to arrange a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

At the same time the European parties to the nuclear deal, alongside the US and Saudi Arabia, have blamed Iran for this month's attack on Saudi oil infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Amid speculations, Trump says meeting with Iran President Hassan Rouhani not scheduled

Tehran denies responsibility for the attacks, which have been claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Rouhani ruled out a meeting with Trump as long as the US maintain its economic pressure.

Khamenei went further, tweeting that the "doors are open to interaction, negotiation with all countries of the world except Zionist regime & US."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran Europe Iran nuclear deal Iran US relations Iran Europe relations
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp