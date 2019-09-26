Home World

New Zealand university student lay dead in dorm room for two months

The remains of the first-year University of Canterbury student were so badly decomposed that specialist disaster investigators were brought in to identify them.

Published: 26th September 2019 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

University of Canterbury

University of Canterbury (Photo | canterbury.ac.nz)

By AFP

WELLINGTON: A teenager lay dead in his campus dorm room for up to two months, a New Zealand university said Thursday, with the young man's body only discovered after fellow residents complained of the smell.

The remains of the first-year University of Canterbury student were so badly decomposed that specialist disaster investigators were brought in to identify them.

"Clearly there's been quite a big failure here," New Zealand Education Minister Chris Hipkins said. "And if that means that things need to change to make sure this sort of thing doesn't happen again in the future, then we will do that."

The 19-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was described by friends as a "good and confident guy", but who would sometimes "go off the grid for a week or so."

The undergraduate began his course in July - the start of the academic year in New Zealand - having opted to live on Canterbury University's leafy campus in Christchurch.

Single rooms at the halls of residence where the student's body was found cost NZ$ 17,000 (US$10,000) a year, the university's website says, boasting they offer a "close knit community".

The halls of residence is run by Campus Living Villages (CLV) -- a company that operates student accommodation with more than 45,000 beds in the US, the UK and Australia, as well as New Zealand, according to its website.

"The thing that haunts me is how did we miss him?" CLV managing director John Schroder told reporters.

"I'm very perturbed. If indeed the young man was deceased for as long as he was...then I would say that is a failing on our part and we have to adjust our processes and systems."

Local media reported the dead man's stepfather had raised concerns with police after being unable to contact the student via friends.

"It's not right, it's just not right on any level," one outlet quoted a family member as saying.

Canterbury University vice-chancellor Cheryl de la Rey said it was an "extremely distressing time" for students and staff coming to grips with what had happened, adding an independent investigation into the death will be launched.

"Despite the comprehensive pastoral care programmes in place, for us, it is inconceivable to imagine how these circumstances could have occurred," she said in a statement.

De la Rey promised an independent investigation into the circumstances of the death.

When questioned on national radio she said she had no explanation for the student's family.

"I am deeply sorry, I and the university will do all we can to answer these questions," De la Rey said.

Hipkins added the government would wait for the outcome of investigations launched by the police and coroner, before looking at whether regulations governing student accommodation needed to change.

The university, one of New Zealand's oldest, has more than 17,000 students. Undergraduates pay around NZ$6,500 a year in fees.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Canterbury student University of Canterbury University of Canterbury student death
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp