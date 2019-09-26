Pakistani University revokes ban on mixing of male, female students

By IANS

CHARSADDA: The ban on mixing of male and female students at the Bacha Khan University of Pakistan has been revoked.

The Assistant Chief Proctor of the university had banned male and female students from sitting and walking together on the campus.

In a notification, the varsity said, "non-character activities" was on peak in the university.

"The varsity wants to curb such anti-Islamic activities. Male-female students will not be allowed to make pairs. If anyone found violating norms, he/she will face disciplinary action and fine. Their parents will also be informed about this," it said.

The order invited a wide-spread criticism demanding it's rollback.

Given the controversy, the university has withdrawn the order.

"The notification was issued without any prior discussion and consent. Hence, it has been cancelled and an order to take action against the Assistant Chief Proctor has been issued," said University Vice-Chancellor Saqlain Naqvi.