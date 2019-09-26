Home World

Tata Steel launches investigation after worker's death at UK plant

Earlier in the year, two workers were injured at the plant after several fires broke out when molten metal came into contact with cold water on a railway track.

LONDON: Tata Steel said it has launched an investigation after one of its workers died in a machine-related accident at its Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales.

An air ambulance, as well as a hazardous area response team, was rushed to the scene on Wednesday afternoon but the man succumbed to his injuries.

"We have to report the sad news that a contractor colleague working at our Port Talbot site has died following an incident on the site," a Tata Steel Europe statement said.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends. A full investigation has been launched, it added.

South Wales Police initially issued a statement to reassure the people of the area that it was "an isolated incident" and that there was no threat to the wider public.

"We can confirm that one person has died and his next of kin have been informed. We are now liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the police statement later noted.

The steelworkers' union Community called it "absolutely tragic news" and said its thoughts were with the family of the worker who died.

Its general secretary Roy Rickhuss said: "We will be pressing Tata Steel to carry out a full investigation and ensuring that all lessons are learnt and procedures and processes are reviewed and necessary changes are implemented to ensure all workers at the Port Talbot plant are safe at work."

Stephen Kinnock, the MP for Aberavon, the constituency in which the steelworks is located, said: Terrible, tragic news coming out of Port Talbot steelworks today. My heart and thoughts go out to the family and friends of the young man who has had his life so tragically cut short. I have just spoken with Tata, who will, of course, be launching an investigation.

Earlier in the year in April, two workers were injured at the plant which is one of the UK's largest steelworks, after several fires broke out when molten metal came into contact with cold water on a railway track.

