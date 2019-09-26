UK PM Boris Johnson loses new parliamentary vote, over party conference 

By AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday lost yet another vote in parliament over a government request for a three-day recess to allow his Conservative party to hold its annual conference.

The government lost the vote, which could affect the timing of the conference in Manchester, by 306 votes to 289.

The vote could force the party to shorten its party conference, which is scheduled to last from Sunday to Wednesday or even cancel it altogether.

There is no obligation for MPs to be in recess during the party conferences but it is customary.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled "unlawful, void and of no effect" Johnson's decision to suspend parliament earlier this month in the run-up to Brexit.

Following the judgement, MPs reconvened on Wednesday for an ill-tempered debate in which Johnson accused his opponents of trying to reverse the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum.