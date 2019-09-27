Home World

Article 370: Pakistan briefs UNSC P5 envoys on India's 'propaganda' against it

Pakistan's Acting Foreign Secretary Moazzam Ahmad Khan said that he briefed the ambassadors of the P-5 countries about the "intensified" anti-Pakistan propaganda by India.

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, speaks to reporters during a news conference at United Nations headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday offered to allow diplomats from P5 nations to visit any of the locations where India says that terror camps have been reactivated by Islamabad.

Pakistan's offer to the P-5 countries (permanent members of the United Nations Security Council) came days after Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said Pakistan has reactivated the Balakot terror camp very recently and about 500 infiltrators were waiting to sneak into India.

Pakistan's Acting Foreign Secretary Moazzam Ahmad Khan said that he briefed the ambassadors of the P-5 countries about the "intensified" anti-Pakistan propaganda by India and called them to ask New Delhi to "corroborate its fallacious claims" about the presence of terror camps.

He said, "Pakistan is ready to provide full cooperation to the delegates or diplomats from the P5 countries who wish to visit any of the locations to see that such Indian allegations are totally baseless".

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

