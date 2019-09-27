Home World

Climate Action: Second wave of climate protests begins, thousands join in New Zealand

The protests were inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who spoke to world leaders this week at a United Nations summit in New York.

Published: 27th September 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands of people march on Parliament to protest climate change.

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: Tens of thousands of people in New Zealand marched as part of a second wave of worldwide protests demanding swift action on climate change.

A march on Friday to the Parliament in New Zealand's capital Wellington was one of the largest protests ever held there and organizers needed to change their security plans to accommodate the crowd.

Millions of people took part in the so-called global climate strike last Friday, which was timed to coincide with the UN meeting.

New Zealand and a number of other countries focused their protest efforts on the second wave.

Thunberg planned to attend a protest in Montreal.

