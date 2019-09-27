Five die as heavy rains lash Pakistan's Karachi

By PTI

KARACHI: At least five people died, mostly from electrocution, as heavy rains lashed Pakistan's Karachi on Friday, bringing the city to a standstill, officials said.

The rains also washed out the opening day-night international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium without a ball being bowled.

Umpires called off the match as there were pools of water around the outfield with the pitch and adjoining area covered.

Rescue officials said that four people died due to electrocution in Clifton, Site and Lyari areas, while a boy was killed after he fell into an open drain.

Several people were also injured in rain-related incidents, while many low lying areas were flooded with overflowing sewage water, they said.

The rains also left Karachites at the mercy of flooded roads, power cuts and heavy traffic jams.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said the recent spell of monsoon in Karachi was unusual.

Around 130 mm rainfall, the heaviest since 1992, was recorded in Karachi during the past few weeks, he said.

In July and August, at least 30 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the city.