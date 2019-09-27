Home World

Japan sees North Korea missile, China space activity as threat

Since the second US-North Korea summit collapsed this year, North Korea has fired 10 short-range missiles and projectiles deemed new and upgraded.

Published: 27th September 2019 10:15 AM

Japan's annual defense paper says Defense Ministry highlighted space security as priority, citing growing space activity by China and North Korea as threats. ( Photo | AP )

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Japan has raised its caution level about North Korea's missile capability, saying in a defense report that the country resumed missile tests while taking no concrete denuclearization steps and had succeeded in making miniaturized warheads.

The annual defense paper, approved Friday by the Cabinet, underscores Japan's fear of being targeted by its neighbor.

Its reaction to the North's recent tests contrasts to the low-key US response.

The defense paper also highlights that China's threat is expanding into space from the regional seas.

Japan is also bolstering its defense role under its alliance with the US and is launching a space unit and measures against cyber and electromagnetic attacks.

