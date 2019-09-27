Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence very relevant today: PM Modi at UNGA

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence is very relevant even today for peace, development and progress.

Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here, Modi said it is a very special occasion because this year the entire world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.

"His message of truth and non-violence is very relevant for us even today, for peace, development and progress in the world," Modi said.