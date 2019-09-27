Pakistan daily The Express Tribune's website blocked for readers in India

By Online Desk

The Pakistan daily Express Tribune's website was found blocked for the readers in India on Friday.

We can't confirm if the service provider or the newspaper is to be blamed. However, Pakistan's other news website such as Dawn.com, Pakistan Today amongst others were working fine.

Upon clicking on the website's link, the website throws up an error with the message," the owner of this website (tribune.com.pk) has banned the country or region your IP address is in (IN) from accessing this website".

Access to the Express Tribune's website was denied to Indian readers

The Express Tribune is a daily English-language newspaper based in Pakistan. The daily's offices were attacked by a terrorist group on December 2, 2013, in which 3 staff workers were killed.