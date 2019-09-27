Prince Harry to visit former mine field where mother Diana walked to ban deadly weapons

By Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG: Prince Harry is following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, whose walk through an active mine field in Angola years ago helped to lead to a global ban on the deadly weapons.

The prince on Friday is set to visit the spot where Diana was famously photographed during her own Africa visit in 1997. That field in Huambo is now a busy street. Angola is now years past a grinding civil war and hopes to be land mine-free by 2025.

The country director for mine-clearing organization The HALO Trust says Diana's visit is still very much discussed today in Huambo after people were struck by her warmth and willingness to acknowledge their devastating conflict.

Prince Harry on his visit is expected to remotely detonate a mine.