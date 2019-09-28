Home World

India must lift 'inhuman curfew' in Kashmir, says Imran Khan at UNGA

In his address to the UNGA, Khan spoke at length about India's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and criticised the government's move.

Published: 28th September 2019 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday raised the Kashmir issue in his maiden address to the UN General Assembly and demanded that India must lift the "inhuman curfew" in Kashmir and release all "political prisoners".

In his speech that went on for about 50 minutes, far exceeding the 15-minute limit for UN speeches during the General Debate, Khan devoted half of his address to the Kashmir issue, warning that if there's a face-off between two nuclear-armed neighbours, the consequences would be far beyond their borders.

His war rhetoric was in sharp contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's peace message from the same podium a few minutes earlier in which he said India is a country, that has "given the world, not war, but Buddha's message of peace."

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

In his address to the UNGA, Khan spoke at length about India's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and criticised the government's move to put in place a communication lockdown.

He said India ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, flouting 11 resolutions of the UN Security Council, Simla agreement and its own Constitution.

"What is the world community going to do. Is it going to appease a market of 1.2 billion, or is it going to stand up for justice and humanity," the Pakistani prime minister said.

"This is the time to take action. And number one action must be that India must lift the inhuman curfew" in Kashmir, Khan said.

"It must free all political prisoners," he added.

He went on to say that the world community must give the people of Kashmir the right of self-determination.

ALSO READ | To target RSS, Pakistan PM Imran Khan quotes Congress at UNGA

Asserting that the situation in Kashmir will deteriorate once India lifts the curfew, Khan said, "you hope for the best but be prepared for the worst."

He said once the curfew is lifted, "there will be a reaction" and India will blame Pakistan.

"Two nuclear-armed countries will come face to face like we came in February," he said, a reference to the stand-off between the two nations following the Pulwama terror attack on an Indian police convoy and India's subsequent airstrikes on terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

"If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour is faced with the choice - either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till death."

In such a scenario, he said, his country will fight.

"And when a nuclear-armed country fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders. It will have consequences for the world. I'm warning you, it's not a threat. It's a fear."

He said, "and before we head in that direction, the United Nations has a responsibility. This is why the United Nations came into being in 1945. You were supposed to stop this from happening."

Khan said when he came to power last year, he decided to mend fences with neighbours and bring peace in the region.

ALSO READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan predicts bloodbath in Kashmir

"When we came to power we decided we would dismantle (terror groups). I know India keeps alleging that these groups are there. I welcome UN observers, see for yourself," Khan said, urging the world body to take note of his action against the terror groups in Pakistan.

"I have friends in India and I love going to India. So when my party came to power, we reached out to India and (said) let's resolve differences through trade," Khan said, adding that unfortunately, the two sides didn't make any headway.

He also spoke about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying Prime Minister Modi is a life member of the organisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan UNGA PM Modi
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp