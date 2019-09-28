Home World

Malaysia PM: UN has failed to prevent wars

 Malaysian PM Mahathir particularly railed against the veto power held by the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

Published: 28th September 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad is taking the United Nations to task for failing to prevent wars and criticizing the countries of the Security Council for giving themselves the "the right practically to rule the world."

Mahathir painted a picture at the U.N.General Assembly on Friday of a world in which the rich countries do what they please - writing the trade laws, imposing sanctions, imposing democracy - while less-powerful countries struggle.

Mahathir particularly railed against the veto power held by the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

He said: "It ensured that all solutions to all conflicts could be negated by any one of them." He said that though the U.N. has failed to prevent wars, it has done better in helping to reduce poverty.

