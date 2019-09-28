Malaysia PM: UN has failed to prevent wars

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad is taking the United Nations to task for failing to prevent wars and criticizing the countries of the Security Council for giving themselves the "the right practically to rule the world."

Mahathir painted a picture at the U.N.General Assembly on Friday of a world in which the rich countries do what they please - writing the trade laws, imposing sanctions, imposing democracy - while less-powerful countries struggle.

Mahathir particularly railed against the veto power held by the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

He said: "It ensured that all solutions to all conflicts could be negated by any one of them." He said that though the U.N. has failed to prevent wars, it has done better in helping to reduce poverty.