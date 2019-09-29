Ferry with 55 people onboard missing near Yemen's eastern coast
The ferry had departed from Mahrah earlier in the week but failed to arrive at its destination on time, which raised alarm bells.
ADEN: A ferry carrying at least 55 people has gone missing in the Indian Ocean near Yemen's eastern coast, as per local authorities in Socotra Island here.
"We received a report on Saturday that a ferry went missing after leaving the port of Mahrah towards Socotra Island with 55 people on board," Xinhua quoted the authorities as saying in a statement released by the state-run news agency.
"We made necessary communications with the Saudi-led coalition after receiving the information about the ferry that went missing and a search and rescue operation was launched," a local official added.
