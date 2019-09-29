Home World

Iraq's removal of counterterrorism chief sparks controversy

The decision sparked speculation that some among Iraq's Iran-backed politicians were uneasy with the commander's growing popularity among Iraqis.

Published: 29th September 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Lt. General Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi, commander for the Iraqi counterterrorism forces

Lt. General Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi, commander for the Iraqi counterterrorism forces (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIRUT: The Iraqi prime minister's removal of a top military commander from his post triggered heated political protests and uncertainty over the weekend, at a time of soaring tensions between the country's chief security partners in the region, Iran and the United States.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi removed Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi from his post as the commander of the country's elite counterterrorism forces and transferred him to the Defense Ministry on Friday, without providing an explanation.

The decision sparked speculation that some among Iraq's Iran-backed politicians were uneasy with the commander's growing popularity among Iraqis. The Arab state finds itself increasingly caught in the middle between the U.S. and Iran, as the two countries lead rival blocs vying for influence in a tumultuous region.

The 56-year-old general, who in recent years led the fight against the Islamic State group working alongside the U.S.-led coalition, said he did not know the reason for the proposed transfer and would prefer to retire rather than be moved to the defense ministry.

"There is no job for me at the Defense Ministry ... I prefer to retire," al-Saadi said by telephone from Iraq.

Al-Saadi told The Associated Press that Abdul-Mahdi informed him in a phone call that he had signed an order to move him to the Defense Ministry. Officials have not provided an explanation for the move.

News of al-Saadi's decommissioning led most news channels in Iraq over the weekend, and triggered a supportive hashtag from Iraqi fans. Many were angered by what they see as the sidelining of a prominent figure credited with successfully leading several major battles against the Islamic State group, including the nine-month battle to recapture the city of Mosul after which the group was declared defeated in 2017.

Al-Saadi is known to be on good terms with the Americans who have been training and arming the counterterrorism force he commands.

A few hundred Iraqis protested in a district of Baghdad Sunday, with one supporter saying he saw "foreign hands" behind the decision — a reference to Iran.

Former Iraqi Defense Minister Khalid al-Obeidi said the way al-Saadi has been sidelined "raises more than one question mark" and said the winners will be "the terrorists and Daesh outlaw," a reference to remnants of the Islamic State group. Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi tweeted: "Is this how the state rewards its fighters who defended the homeland?"

Al-Saadi, an officer since the days of late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, later was trained by the Americans. The elite counterterrorism force he commands was also armed, trained and equipped by the U.S.-led coalition. He was wounded four times in battles against IS militants.

Iraq's prime minister has also recently moved to disarm the country's many Iranian-backed militias, seeking to bring them under the control of the national army.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iraq Iraq counterterrorism chief United States
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp