Hong Kong police warn National Day protests will be 'very, very dangerous'

By PTI

HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy protests on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding on Tuesday will be "very, very dangerous", police in the city warned Monday.

"After our analysis, we're expecting the situation tomorrow to be very, very dangerous," Superintendent John Tse told reporters.

"Core rioters are increasing their violence. The depth and breadth of their violence and plans show that they are increasingly resorting to terrorism," he added.