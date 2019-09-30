Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan visits quake-hit areas in PoK, assures help

He said the government was working on a financial package to help those who suffered the quake.

Published: 30th September 2019 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan . (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to see the devastation in the region which was hit by a powerful earthquake that killed at least 40 people.

The epicentre of the powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake, which occurred at around 4 pm on Tuesday at a depth of only 10 kilometers, was near Mirpur city in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), roughly 20 kilometers north of Jhelum in Punjab.

The earthquake, which also impacted parts of Punjab as well as some of the country's northern areas, killed 40 people in the entire region and left over 450 injured.

It resurrected the haunting memories of a monster tremor that had wrecked the region 14 years ago.

Khan, who was in the US to attend the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly when the earthquake hit the area, during the visit said he wanted to cut short his visit and come back to help the victims.

"The people of Mirpur, who suffered losses, have my greatest sympathies. I can feel your pain," he said.

During the visit, Khan chaired a meeting with the leader of PoK Raja Farooq Haider and was briefed about the losses as well as rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures taken by the authorities, the Dawn reported.

The meeting was also attended by the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal.

Khan also visited the divisional headquarters hospital to inquire after the health of some of the survivors being treated there.

During his visit, he expressed his "grief" over the losses caused by the earthquake. 

He said the government was working on a financial package to help those who suffered the quake.

Prime Minister Khan already announced to provide Rs 500,000 each to those killed in the quake.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan POK earthquake Mirupr earthquake
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp