PML-N decries C class jail facilities to Maryam Nawaz

By IANS

LAHORE: The PML-N has criticized the Imran Khan government for giving C class facilities to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and party's Vice President Maryam Nawaz in jail.

Maryam Nawaz was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by an accountability court last Wednesday in a money laundering case.

Hitting out at the government, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz's only crime was that she secured a share in the family's properties from her grandfather, Mian Sharif, Dawn newspaper reported.

Calling it "political vendetta", Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz deserved B class as per jail manual, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was usurping even legal rights of political rivals, according to the report.

Alleging that the "government had crossed all limits in political vendetta", the spokesperson said banning home-cooked meals, changing her class and treating Maryam Nawaz like a "habitual criminal" would fail to weaken her resolve.