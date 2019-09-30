Home World

PML-N decries C class jail facilities to Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by an accountability court last Wednesday in a money laundering case.

Published: 30th September 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of arrested former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: The PML-N has criticized the Imran Khan government for giving C class facilities to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and party's Vice President Maryam Nawaz in jail.

Hitting out at the government, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz's only crime was that she secured a share in the family's properties from her grandfather, Mian Sharif, Dawn newspaper reported.

Calling it "political vendetta", Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz deserved B class as per jail manual, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was usurping even legal rights of political rivals, according to the report.

Alleging that the "government had crossed all limits in political vendetta", the spokesperson said banning home-cooked meals, changing her class and treating Maryam Nawaz like a "habitual criminal" would fail to weaken her resolve.

