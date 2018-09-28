Home World US Election 2016

Police charge three with killing of Slovak journalist

Kuciak had been investigating alleged links between Italian organised crime and Slovak politicians when he and Kusnirova were murdered at their home last February.

Published: 28th September 2018 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By AFP

SLOVAKIA: Police in Slovakia Friday charged three people with the "premeditated" killing of journalist Jan Kuciak, who had been investigating allegations of high-level corruption involving politicians, the public prosecutor's office said.

"In the case of the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, three people have been charged today with premeditated murder and other crimes," spokeswoman Andrea Predajnova told AFP.

Kuciak had been investigating alleged links between Italian organised crime and Slovak politicians when he and Kusnirova were murdered at their home last February.

The killing raised concerns about media freedom and corruption in the EU member state of 5.4 million people and sparked protests which culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico in March.

Eight suspects were provisionally detained on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Journalist murdered in Mexico, ninth of 2018

"After questioning, five people were released and three others were accused of the particularly serious crime of murder, and other crimes," Predajnova said.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. (Photo | AFP)

The next step, she said, will be for investigators to seek arrest warrants from the prosecutor.

Fico's successor and close ally Peter Pellegrini wrote on Facebook Thursday he was pleased to hear of progress in "the murder of two innocent young people."

Prague-based Respekt weekly, quoting a security source, had reported that photos from a US satellite flying over the crime scene at the time of the murder had helped Slovak police piece together the movement of cars and people.

Stay up to date on all the latest US Election 2016 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Slovakia Robert Fico Journalist killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai