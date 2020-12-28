From Kolkata to Kilinochchi via Kannur: Books that kept me company during the pandemic

Bechu S By

Online Desk

Before the lockdown, I didn't know,

The first few LTTE guerillas received training in the forests of Uttar Pradesh

Yazidis are not a sect of Muslims but a monotheistic minority

Not a single Brahmin from Maharashtra was ready to perform the rituals of Shivaji Maharaj's anointment

Mahatma Gandhi was okay with racial segregation against native Africans in Natal

While all these insights were gained from books, reading was not a priority as 2020 dawned. New Year resolutions are like Matthew Hayden-Adam Gilchrist opening stands. They get off to a flying start and you just need to maintain the flow in the months to come. Movies were my Plan A and with Telegram installed and a Netflix subscription bought, I was off to a roaring start the Haydos-Gilly way before the lockdown struck soon after the powerplay...

My New Year had another cricket connection as I was halfway through "A Century Is Not Enough" -- a retelling of Sourav Ganguly's career in his own words. A gift from the office Santa, the current BCCI chief's walk down memory lane provides insights into several historic episodes from India's cricket history. The book sheds more light on the Chappell-Ganguly controversy through the latter's eyes, all while delivering soothing anecdotes of Dada's camaraderie with Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

But that was that. I didn't even skim through another book until circumstances forced me to some months later. Quarantine centres have got no WiFi. Restricted to a room with just enough daily data to finish work for 14 days, there were not many avenues to kill time apart from the couple of books I had brought along.

R Rajasree's "Kalyaniyennum Dakshayaniyennum Peraya Randu Streekalude Katha" was first published on Facebook as continuous updates by the author. It won't take one many pages to realise why this book created waves on social media.

The raw, unapologetic woman-centric narration by Rajasree takes you half a century back to rural Kannur where two pals Kalyani and Dakshayani grow and flourish among cows, snakes and sturdy women. While the undiluted Kannur slang might be difficult in the beginning, the spell cast by the plot will make sure you pull through. A true piece of women's literature, this novel is a must-read for all Malayali book lovers.

A survivor's story

My second quarantine read too was by a female author. Never have I felt such an emotional urgency to finish a book while in the middle of it as until Nadia Murad's "The Last Girl." While Nadia calls it her story of captivity and fight against the Islamic State, it is the closest I'm ever likely to get to the horrors of minority persecution in IS-occupied Syria. Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia's courageous retelling of her escape from sex slavery after losing almost all her relatives has the potential to give you sleepless nights.

'Jai Bhavani' isn't just a war cry

Govind Pansare was unknown to me before his assassination. Even after having read and talked about him alongside Gauri Lankesh and Narendra Dabholkar, I was largely unaware of his writings. My understanding of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire, too was similarly limited. The 17th-century king was a right-wing icon for me who was probably a good ruler and fighter.

But the "People's King" was never the same for me again after reading Pansare's "Who Was Shivaji" -- the 85-page-long translation of his Marathi speech titled 'Shivaji Kon Hota.' Divided into five chapters, Pansare breaks down the myths surrounding the master tactician and explains how he won the trust of commoners so much that every civilian would become a soldier on his call.

From making untouchables the generals of his forts to banning harm to women and mosques after military campaigns, the man was unpopular among opportunist fundamentalists, according to Pansare. We get a whole new perspective about the Chhatrapati as we learn that Brahmins enjoyed no special privilege under his reign and ryots always remained the nucleus of his kingdom.

Doctor vs Saint

Arundhati Roy named her book-long introduction to Dr BR Ambdekar's "Annihilation of Caste" as "The Doctor and the Saint." Ambedkar was Gandhi's most formidable adversary who challenged him politically, intellectually and morally, says Roy.

Elaborating further on the grounds for this face-off, the Man Booker Prize winner presents a staunch criticism of Gandhi, giving ample examples of his prejudiced approach that may come as a surprise to many. Some of the shocking revelations include the Mahatma's reluctance to share a common entrance at a post office with 'Kaffirs' -- people of colour. This essay is Roy at her conversant best.

An ode to the shadow soldiers

How much do we know about India's espionage missions? Why don't the daring men and women of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) get recognition for their valour like their counterparts in the US or Israel? According to investigative journalist Yatish Yadav, the Indian intelligence agency likes to keep equally silent about its successes and failures.

His "RAW: A History of India's Covert Operations" is a gem. The gripping narration of India's spy missions from the Cold War era to modern times is well supported by declassified MEA and CIA reports and interviews of erstwhile spymasters. From helping the Sri Lankan forces locate LTTE camps in Kilinochchi to infiltrating Khalistani networks in the US, the book is akin to a thriller movie. It also traces India's decision to strengthen its intelligence network following the Chinese conflict and how the agency was handled by changing governments over the decades.

Half a dozen books a year is not a tally to be proud of. On the brighter side, there were no fresh buys this year and hence no addition to the almost infinite "to be read soon" list. We've just had another Christmas and there are no prizes for guessing what I gifted my secret friend this season. Books are uniquely portable magic and given the circumstances, everyone needs some magic in their lives.