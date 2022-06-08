Home ad_check

Published: 08th June 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 05:16 PM

India Matters
Actress Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson. (Photo | Twitter/@AzmiShabana)
Emma Thompson is a warm, generous co-star, says Veteran actress Shabana Azmi
Fashion designer Manish Tripathi showing the clothes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Ayodhya's Ram Lalla dons designer Khadi silk attire on Vasant Panchami
PM Narendra Modi (R) with 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference President Alok Sharma. (Photo| Twitter/ @MEAIndia)
PM Modi meets COP26 President Alok Sharma, discusses India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda
Vehicles wait in long queues at the Kherki-Daula toll plaza on the first day of the implementation of the FASTag. (Photo| PTI)
FASTag fallout: Kherki toll plaza witnesses traffic jams

The Tamil Nadu Horticulture department has brought its marquee event of the annual summer festival - a flower exhibition - to Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
IN PICS: Inside Chennai's first flower exhibition at Kalaivanar Arangam
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away on March 31, 2022, after a performance in Kolkata. He was known for his silken voice and charming vocal approach, especially in the romantic genre. His voice is popular across languages, most notably Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Assamese, Bengali and others. Below is a list of his 10 most loved songs. (Photo | KK's Instagram)
Alvida, Alvida: 10 iconic KK songs that will stay with us forever
A new national highway built. ( Photo EPS)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, builds 75 km highway in record time
Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Photo | EPS)
Bengaluru gets India's first railway station with airport-like facilities
