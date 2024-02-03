In Gujarat, no takers for schemes for marginalized communities

AHMEDABAD: Paucity of funds is usually the biggest problem faced by organizations working for the upliftment of poor and vulnerable sections of the society. But sometimes, schemes and programs do not get implemented even when money is no object.

This is the conclusion one can draw from an analysis of the allocation and expenditure patterns for various welfare schemes in Gujarat in recent years.

A case in point is the Integrated Program for Rehabilitation of Beggars, which, as the name indicates, is meant for rehabilitating beggars by giving them vocational training to make them economically self sufficient.

In 2021-22, the central government allocated Rs 10 crore to Gujarat for the scheme. Surprisingly, the state used just Rs 5 lakh, which comes to a utilization level of a piddly 0.5%.

Despite this, the center gave even more -- Rs 15 crore -- the next year (2022-23). This time, the state spent Rs 44 lakhs, which comes to a utilization level of just 4.4%.

Several other vulnerable sections turned out to be equally unlucky.

Under the Comprehensive Rehabilitation for the Welfare of Transgender Persons scheme, the center allocated Rs 25 crore in 2021-22, but Gujarat was able to spend just Rs 1.91 crore.

Utilization level actually fell the next year, when the state spent just Rs 12 lakh out of the Rs 30 crore allocated -- which works out to a utilization level of less than half a percent.