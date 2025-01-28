Kochi's vintage vehicles expo has you vrooming into the past

Malayalis have always been fascinated by premium vehicles, and lending weight to it is the fact that over 20 big luxury car showrooms line the nearly 25-kilometre stretch from the Kochi airport to the city centre. According to industry reports, Kerala accounts for roughly one-sixth of all top-end vehicle sales in the country.

However, this fascination is not limited to the new and shiny, or the fast and fantastic. Vintage vehicles, too, have their own appeal and their fair share of admirers. And nowhere was this more profound than at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi on Sunday, where the Classic and Vintage Motor Club of Kerala (CVMCK) organised its eighth annual exhibition.

TNIE visited the exhibition to admire the vehicles on display, to learn about the club, its future plans and more.