M S Dhoni gives a treat to Vizag crowd with a blistering batting performance

FOUR! SIX! FOUR! SIX!\u0026nbsp;Dhoni Going Big.There are not many better than the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni when it comes to game awareness and that reflected in his maiden outing with the bat this IPL season.The margin of defeat for CSK's first loss of the season would have been bigger than 20 runs if it was not for Dhoni's unbeaten 37 off 16 balls at number eight..Dhoni's cameo against the Delhi Capitals included a thundering six over extra-cover before he unleashed a one handed maximum over mid-wicket in the 20th over..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest