Taiwan hit by the strongest quake in 25 years

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour on April 3, 2024..A five-story building in Hualien appeared heavily damaged, collapsing its first floor and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle..Schools evacuated their students to sports fields, equipping them with yellow safety helmets..Train service was suspended across the island of 23 million people, as was subway service in Taipei, where a newly constructed above-ground line partially separated..Taiwan's worst quake in recent years struck on Sept. 21, 1999, with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths, injuring around 100,000 and destroying thousands of buildings.