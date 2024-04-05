An enchanting view of the blooming tulips in Srinagar

Online Desk

A mesmerizing view of the blooming tulips in Srinagar.

(Photo | ANI)

Visitors pose for a picture at an Election Commission selfie booth during their visit to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, in Srinagar.

(Photo | ANI)

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is one of the most popular and hot-spot tourist destinations in Srinagar Kashmir.

(Photo | PTI)

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden has an area of around 30 hectares and is the largest tulip garden in Asia.

(Photo | PTI)