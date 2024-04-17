Dubai floods: Airport ops halted, death toll in Oman rises to 18

Vehicles sit abandoned in floodwater covering a major road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 17, 2024..Passengers queue at a flight connection desk at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai on April 17, 2024..Vehicles drive through heavy rain on the Sheikh Zayed Road highway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, April 16, 2024..A taxi drives through a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai early on April 17, 2024. .An SUV passes through standing water in Dubai, United Arab Emirates..A van passes through standing water in Dubai, United Arab Emirates..In this video grab from AFPTV, a man wades through a flooded street in Dubai..Debris floats through an SUV abandoned in floodwater in Dubai, United Arab Emirates..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest