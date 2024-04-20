Why choose MG Comet EV for daily use?

MG’s small electric car, the Comet, has made waves in the Indian car market since its launch in April 2023. With its compact size, two doors, and four seats, it offers a practical solution for urban commuters.
Equipped with a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Comet boasts a claimed range of 230km per full charge, although real-world driving yielded around 190-200 km.
With 42 hp and 110 Nm of torque, the electric motor provides smooth acceleration, especially in the city. The addition of fast charging options further enhances convenience, reducing charging time to just 2.5 hours for a full charge.
The Comet offers a smooth driving experience, with an automatic transmission system and eco-friendly driving modes maximising efficiency and range.