FIDE Candidates 2024: Gukesh is the youngest-ever winner of the Candidates

Online Desk

India's 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh wins Candidates Chess Tournament, becomes youngest challenger for world championship title.

(Photo | PTI)

He will take on reigning world champion, China's Ding Liren, for the crown later this year.

(Photo | PTI)

Gukesh accumulated nine out of a possible 14 points after drawing his final round game against American Hikaru Nakamura.

(Photo | PTI)

He became only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates. Five-time world champion Anand's triumph came in 2014.

Gukesh has been making waves for a while now and after becoming the third youngest in chess history to earn the Grandmaster title at the age of 12.

Gukesh
Gukesh