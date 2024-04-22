FIDE Candidates 2024: Gukesh is the youngest-ever winner of the Candidates

Online Desk
India's 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh wins Candidates Chess Tournament, becomes youngest challenger for world championship title.
He will take on reigning world champion, China's Ding Liren, for the crown later this year.
Gukesh accumulated nine out of a possible 14 points after drawing his final round game against American Hikaru Nakamura.
He became only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates. Five-time world champion Anand's triumph came in 2014.
Gukesh has been making waves for a while now and after becoming the third youngest in chess history to earn the Grandmaster title at the age of 12.